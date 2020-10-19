Teamdeck for Slack utilizes the messaging capabilities of Slack to bring the most important information from your Teamdeck organization to your selected Slack channels. Features include: - Receive instant notifications about bookings, timesheets, and vacation request - Receive weekly resource availability summary - Receive daily bookings status notifications - Receive notifications about people on vacation and pending vacation requests - Receive daily timesheet reminders to people who haven’t added their time entries for the day - Fill the timesheets directly from slack with the ‘add time entry’ button on the notifications - Request a vacation directly from Slack using Request Vacation Slack Shortcut - Check availability of the team using Available Resources Slack Shortcut
Teamdeck for Slack kann Folgendes einsehen:
Teamdeck for Slack kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
When someone requests for Teamdeck to delete personal data, our support team will guide on how to do that directly using the Teamdeck web application by removing the organization from Teamdeck. Additionally, we can perform that procedure on our end.
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
contact@teamdeck.io
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern