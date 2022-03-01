Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer data is stored for as long as the engagement or contract is active, or for the period of time defined in each customer’s master services agreement. Customers can submit a data deletion request for all or some of the data stored and processed within the Production environment and used for delivering DoControl’s services. In case the customer decided to leave and close his account, DoControl will accept requests for restore/download all customer data within a 35 days retention. Requests for data deletion should be filed by the following channels: 1. support@docontrol.io 2. Intercom An approval should be obtained from customers in case confidential data is intended to be retained beyond its retention period. Such information will be tagged accordingly by DoControl. https://www.docontrol.io/privacy
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
All data has backups for 35 days. Customer data is stored for as long as the engagement or contract is active, or for the period of time defined in each customer’s master services agreement.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All storages is encrypted at rest using AWS KMS and backup for 35 days.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
AWS
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
aws
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
We use an internally hosted LLM for research purposes. It’s not trained or stores any data.
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
No data is saved
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
N/A
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
N/A