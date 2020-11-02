The better, automated way to gather approvals, right inside your team's Slack workspace. Spend less time jumping between chats, asking for sign-offs on simple tasks. Instead, let Approved do the legwork and simply keep you updated when a request has been completely approved or needs your attention. :sparkles: To help your team stay productive in light of the current situation, the Team Plan for Approved is free until the end of the year. Stay safe, stay productive! Key Features • Easy Approval Request Creation: Create them from any chat using the /approved slash command or one of the available shortcuts.

• Automated Sign-Offs: Approved asks each approver for their sign-off and gathers feedback from them when they turn down a request.

• Well-Timed Updates: Get notified when an approval request has either been entirely approved or gets a denial.

• File Attachments: Quickly add important files to add context to the request.

• Approver Groups: Create groups of approvers for your common request types, i.e. Invoice Approvers, Access Approvers.

• Discussion Channels: Create a discussion channel with all of the approvers in just one click to chat more about the request. Approved automaticaly archives the channel when the request has been resolved.

• Reminders: Set a time for Approved to follow up with you if approvals haven't been received by that time and remind pending approvers in just one click.

• Request History: Keep a history of all of your current and previous requests and their outcomes.