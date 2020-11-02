Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
team@kolo.team
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern
no
Von dieser App genutzte Drittanbieter-Services
Paddle for billing processing, Mailgun for transporting emails from the contact form to our Support Team, Google Analytics for anonymous usage data (website only).
Verwendet Token-Rotation
no