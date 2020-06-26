Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Clink will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and the Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Depending on the Services subscription, the Customer may be able to customise their retention settings and apply those customised settings at the organisation level, project level or other level.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Clink after 35 days will remove the data logs and the data archives are kept for a period of 6 months as per local government policies.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Clink data is stored on Azure cloud data centers and in compliance with GDPR norms for data storage. All private data is encrypted as per standard security best practices.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Singapur
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no