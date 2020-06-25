Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
HexowatchBot will retain customer data in accordance with privacy policy.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
HexowatchBot will remove customer data in accordance with privacy policy.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
HexowatchBot will store customer data in accordance with privacy policy.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Singapur, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Google Cloud Platform
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no