Spekit is the new way for teams to learn anywhere they work by consolidating your organization’s knowledge and surfacing answers or resources in real-time, across any app. With Spekit for Slack, accelerate employee productivity with training, sales enablement and process documentation that lives where your team needs it, in the tools you use every day. Have a question while in Slack? Looking for a particular resource? Don’t dig

through Google Docs, Powerpoint and emails for the answer. Type a simple

command to search your entire knowledge base and paste the answer or

resource link in Slack to share in seconds. See a question come up again and again but don’t have the answer documented? Click the "..." icon against any message in Slack and select "Create Spek" to automatically document the answer for easy future reference. With the Spekit and Slack integration, learning happens where work happens. Connect Spekit to Slack and type /spekit to:

• Share knowledge and answer questions directly within Slack by accessing your entire knowledge base with a single command

• Search the knowledge base to quickly reference processes, enablement

resources, definitions and more Type /spekit create or right-click on any Slack message to:

• Create new training and documentation in seconds that can be easily referenced to eliminate repetitive questions

• Boost the productivity of your team by making it incredibly easy to get questions answered and content created from anywhere