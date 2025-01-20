Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will retain your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy https://www.momentum.io/privacy-policy . We will retain and use your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
We will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Covered in https://www.momentum.io/privacy-policy
If you wish to be informed what Personal Data we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please email us at help@momentum.io.
In certain circumstances, you have the following data protection rights:
the right to access, update or to delete the information we have on you;
the right of rectification. You have the right to have your information rectified if that information is inaccurate or incomplete;
the right to object. You have the right to object to our processing of your Personal Data;
the right of restriction. You have the right to request that we restrict the processing of your personal information;
the right to data portability. You have the right to be provided with a copy of your Personal Data in a structured, machine-readable and commonly used format;
the right to withdraw consent. You also have the right to withdraw your consent at any time where we rely on your consent to process your personal information;
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
More details: https://www.momentum.io/security
We use encryption-at-rest on all our databases and more specifically, the 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256), with symmetric keys managed by GCP. These data keys are themselves encrypted using a key stored in a secure keystore, and changed regularly.
All of our Databases are hosted on GCP private networks and use Google Cloud Managed services exclusively. This includes Cloud SQL or Cloud Memorystore.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud Platform
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI GPT
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
OpenAI's Zero Data Retention policy is active for Momentum
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
OpenAI operates globally
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
OpenAI encrypts all data at rest (AES-256) and in transit between OpenAI and customers, and between OpenAI and service providers (TLS 1.2+), and uses strict access controls to limit who can access data