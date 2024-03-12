Culture Cloud

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Data Retention and Destruction O.C. Tanner’s computer systems maintain a large quantity of data relating to employees of corporate clients for whom we provide employee recognition solutions. O.C. Tanner’s clients include many multi-national financial, major airline, healthcare, and pharmaceutical corporations that often have federal regulations imposed upon them. This policy provides timelines for the retention of client data to abide by our clients’ security requirements. Client data that resides in production front-end application systems, including the Anniversaries, Recognition and Yearbook platforms, is deleted from the database after a predetermined period. The timelines associated with each platform are as follows: • Anniversaries: Data is retained in the production database until termination of services and for 5 years thereafter unless requested to be deleted. This data is then anonymized by client and employee ID. • Yearbook: Comment data is stored as text analytics for 5 years and retained indefinitely. • Recognition: Data is retained in the production database until termination of services and for 5 years thereafter unless requested to be deleted. This data is then anonymized by client and employee ID. • CRM: Case history data is retained in the Client Services database for 18 months after resolution date. • Print and drop-ship vendors (including merchandise and voucher vendors): Data is retained for 5 years and then deleted (unless applicable law requires longer retention). • Client employee population files: Files are retained for 120 days and then deleted; for localized clients (i.e., clients who have chosen to have their population files localized in a cloud instance outside Retention for Warranty Purposes Client data is retained for 5 years to accommodate additional warranty time provided by O.C. Tanner on awards. Following 5 years, client data is anonymized unless otherwise directed by O.C. Tanner’s General Counsel. Prior to 5 years and upon a written request from an authorized client representative, O.C. Tanner will delete and assure the destruction of client and transaction information. However, such a client request negates any remaining product warranties supported by O.C. Tanner, as O.C. Tanner will no longer have the information to validate and support any product warranties. Retention for Tax Purposes Client data residing in the backend Enterprise Resource Planning System (SAP) is retained for a minimum of 7 years to accommodate IRS reporting requirements. After 7 years, the data is deleted from the SAP system unless otherwise directed by O.C. Tanner’s General Counsel.