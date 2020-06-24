Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Typelane stores your personal data as long as necessary to perform its services.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You have the right to request access and further information concerning the processing of your personal data, or request that we correct, rectify, complete, erase or restrict the processing of your personal data.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data stored in Google Cloud Platform is encrypted at the storage level using either AES256 or AES128. All sensitive communication between the client and server is SSL encrypted.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Finnland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Data is stored with Google Cloud.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter