Record and share unlimited videos for giving feedback, team updates, explaining documents, and more—in just a few clicks from within Slack. When you have more to say to a co-worker than can be easily written, and want to avoid a lengthy virtual meeting that can be a hassle to coordinate, send a video message with a screen recording using the Vidyard integration in Slack instead.

It’s as easy as typing /vidyard to any Slack conversation to start recording or share an existing video. You’ll find that collaboration and productivity improve between teams when you start using video messages and screen share recordings. FREE TO USE

:white_check_mark: Use screen recordings to improve collaboration and engagement by “showing” instead of “telling” :white_check_mark: Send video messages that humanize day-to-day communications between remote employees :white_check_mark: Get instant feedback from the audience you’re connecting with TRUSTED BY HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF USERS WORLDWIDE

Whether you’re in sales, marketing, real estate, finance, product, design, or any other role, Vidyard makes it easy to record high-quality videos so you can communicate in the most effective way possible.