Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Alvis Science, Inc. will retain Customer Data until a team or user revokes a token, a team uninstalls an app, or a user requests the deletion of data. Prior to any such event, only data that is critical to application function is retained.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Alvis Science, Inc. will remove Customer Data in accordance with a user's request for deletion, when a team uninstalls an app, or when a user or team revokes a token. Logs older than 30 days are automatically deleted.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Alvis Science, Inc. will store Customer Data in accordance with our security standards. All Customer Data is encrypted at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We host data on Amazon Cloud AWS.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no