Foqal Agent

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain your information (conversation history, user names, emails, etc) until
you close your account or request us to delete the data. Once requested, all data is deleted within 30 days from all live systems.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Once an account has been closed, Customer Data is deleted within 30 days. Backup copies might retain offline for up to 5 years. If a backup is ever restored, all previously deleted data will once again be deleted before a restored set is active.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
All data is encrypted 100% of the time from when it leaves your fingertips into Slack. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest. We use top of the line security methods and policies to ensure your data is always safe. We can provide additional documentation and white-papers when necessary.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no