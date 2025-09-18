Package Tracker

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We only retain the minimum amount of data needed to provide a good user experience. This includes storing the user's email address and any tracking numbers they pass in.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Tracking number data is periodically removed - typically every 90 days or so and all user information including tracking numbers and email address can be deleted upon request. To request removal of your data please contact us as support@hellopackage.app.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store tracking numbers so that we can continually update the information for the user.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Scaleway
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no