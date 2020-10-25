Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Hyve Technologies, Inc. retains personal data only as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in their Privacy Policy, including providing and improving their services. Once the data is no longer needed for these purposes, it is deleted or anonymized.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Users can request the deletion of their personal data by contacting Hyve Technologies, Inc. at info@hyve.app. Upon such a request, the company will delete the user’s personal data from their records, unless retention is required by law or for legitimate business purposes.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Hyve Technologies, Inc. stores personal data securely using industry-standard security measures to protect against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction. They ensure that data is stored in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no