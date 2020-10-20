Create, find, and manage training — plus get notifications and AI answers — in Slack. Trainual brings your company’s training and documentation into Slack so teams can create knowledge, stay informed, and get answers — without switching tools. Create and capture knowledge

- Create new content directly from Slack using shortcuts

- Turn Slack conversations into structured Trainual content Find what you need

- Search your training and documentation anytime with /trainual search

- Quickly access the right how-to, process, or policy without leaving Slack Stay informed and take action

- Receive Slack DMs for important events, including training assignments and completion reminders, review requests, comments/replies/@mentions, and feedback submitted or resolved.

- Take quick actions from Slack, like replying to comments or resolving feedback. Get answers with AI

- Ask Trainual’s AI Assistant questions using /trainual ask

- Get concise answers with links to relevant Trainual content

- Users only see answers based on content they have permission to access Trainual respects your organization’s permissions and privacy — users only see content they’re allowed to access in Trainual. Admin note: This integration is installed by a Trainual account admin. Individual users may need to connect their Trainual account to personalize notifications and AI access.