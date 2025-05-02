Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will retain data for the period that the app is installed in a workspace, and up to 30 days after the app has been uninstalled.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will remove data within 30 days after the app has been uninstalled. Please contact info@mymowo.se for custom archival or removal requests.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will retain data for the period that the app is installed in a workspace, and up to 30 days after the app has been uninstalled. Backups are stored for an additional 30 days. Please contact info@mymowo.se for custom archival or removal requests.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no