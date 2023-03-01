Theta Lake for Slack

Theta Lake seamlessly integrates with Slack to automate everything from comprehensive capture to long-term compliant archiving, eDiscovery, supervision, and risk detection. With more than 65 built-in policy detections, Theta Lake empowers organizations to identify and mitigate data loss, security, acceptable use, and compliance risks in what was shared within any Slack conversation, with the option to create custom detections as well. Existing supervision practices typically only focus on the text within Slack collaboration, which leaves a blind spot when it comes to files, audio recordings, video recordings, or any other rich media shared through this channel. Theta Lake helps organizations take a holistic approach to review, analyzing 100% of shared content to identify potential data loss or compliance risks. Powered by state-of-the-art deep learning and AI, Theta Lake points reviewers to a specific event within a message thread that requires further investigation. Slack conversations and all attachments are reviewable in their native threaded format, including 1:1, group, and team channel instant messages. Each conversation is issued a risk score, all participants are identified (even inactive participants), and any policy detections on the content are flagged for reviewers. Additionally, reviewers can view messages that have been deleted and edited by the participants across any conversation and channel, as well as directly remove content from the conversation within the Slack channels. This includes risky URLs that could pose a security threat or any content that violates acceptable use and conduct policies. Use Theta Lake as your archive of record and securely preserve Slack content within our SOC2 Type 2-certified, SEC 17a-4 compliant archive. Specifically designed for collaboration platform storage, Theta Lake enables legal and compliance teams to perform rich eDiscovery and legal hold case management across messages and content shared. Alternatively, Theta Lake offers a range of integrations with legacy archives to incorporate Slack with existing email retention.