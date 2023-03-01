Theta Lake for Slack

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data management tools are part of Theta Lake's administrative console. Customers set their own retention rules for data and can create multiple rules to manage different data types.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
As with data retention, customers set their own retention and disposition periods in the administrative console.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data stored consistent with SOC 2 and ISO 27001 requirements, including encryption in transit and at rest. For regulated financial services customers, data can be stored in SEC Rule 17a-4 compliant storage.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Australien, Kanada, Deutschland, Vereinigtes Königreich, USA, Singapur
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud based-hosting with SOC 2, Type 2 and ISO 27001 controls in place.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no