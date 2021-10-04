Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Welcome will retain customer data in accordance with our terms of service. Customers may, at any point, opt out of using our platform by contacting support and requesting that their account(s) & data be deleted from our data stores.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Customers may request to have their data removed from our data stores at any point by contacting support and submitting a request. With 3rd party services, customers have the ability to "disconnect" the respective service. Welcome will then revoke any necessary credentials which will prevent further calls to such 3rd party web services.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data is encrypted at rest. We do not store sensitive information in plaintext and we anonymize any customer-sensitive data we might store on our servers. With 3rd party services, Welcome does not store data related to interactions between our customers.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted on AWS RDS

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS