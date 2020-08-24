Let Them Eat Cake

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We may store data for internal reporting purposes and quality assurance. If your team removes the app, we will eventually anonymize or purge your teams' data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Your team owner can contact us at any time to remove your data from our service. Contact information and full details can be found at https://eatcake.app/privacy
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We may store data for internal reporting purposes and quality assurance. If your team removes the app, we will eventually anonymize or purge your teams' data.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Digital Ocean
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no