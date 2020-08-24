Give your friends and coworkers a slice of :cake: to show your gratitude and appreciation after a day of work, or maybe just for fun! Let Them Eat Cake gives you the tools to help your team thrive. To get started, install the app, then @ mention a user and include the :cake: emoji. Each day you have a finite number of :cake: to distribute to your teammates, so use them wisely! After accumulating enough :cake: , you can redeem them for perks provided by your workspace owner(s). Workspace owners can set perks for the team, view perk redemptions, and process refunds from the web-app.