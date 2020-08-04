Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We collect, process and use your Personal Data for the purpose of providing and monitoring our services. This also includes the promotion of our products and the provision of information. The extent of the processing of Personal Data depends on the type of access to our web pages: that is, whether they are only “visited” or whether they are used for the supply of the service. Below is a summary of the different purposes for which Personal Data is processed: Activities related to the operation of services, ie allow the User to access and use the service; allow the User to receive the requested services, executing the orders received; respond to the User’s questions and requests; Technical management of the Site and its information system: acquisition, matching and management of account information; securing and checking the correct functioning of the Site; monitoring of the Site’s activity; Profiling in aggregate form (i.e. anonymous, without any prejudice to the privacy and confidentiality of the data of each registered owner), of the Users and their access to the reserved specialized pages, for market, analysis, and report processing purposes, performed directly by Voxloud or also through specialized third-party companies; Communication to the User regarding changes or updates to the Site and its services; Advertising communications, communications of special offers and promotions.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten By default, all information collected by Voxloud services is retained for as long as the customer’s account exists. We can delete your account upon request submitted to privacy@voxloud.com. Users can request the total or partial cancellation of their Personal Data at any time directly to the data controller. You can request cancellation by sending an email to privacy@voxloud.com in the following cases: if the data are no longer necessary for the purposes for which they were collected; if the user legitimately opposes the processing. Upon receipt of the request, Voxloud LTD undertakes to process it promptly, within 36 hours, within the limits of what is technically possible. The right to be forgotten may be limited in the following cases: to ensure the exercise of freedom of expression or the right to defense in court; to protect a general interest; when the data, made anonymous, are necessary for historical research or for statistical or scientific purposes. Users can also request, by email sent to privacy@voxloud.com, the transfer of their personal to another controller owner who performs the same service as Voxloud LTD.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung User Personal Data are stored on servers located on the European territory. The characteristics and certifications of the tools used guarantee their maximum safety and minimize the risks of violation and “data breach”. The data will not be communicated, processed or sent outside the territory of the European Union. If the account is deleted, we will proceed with the immediate deletion of all Personal Data of the users. We will only have the right to keep information – anonymously – on usage habits for purely statistical purposes and to improve the service offered.