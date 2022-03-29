Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
All the data user submitted to TickTick will be stored until the user request to delete the account. TickTick has continues back-up copies of user data on 7 days duration.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
If you terminate your account, you data will no longer be accessible through your account.
We will remove the account data from our systems within 7 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We make extensive use of their built-in firewalls to protect your data against unauthorized remote access and to support continuous monitoring for potential vulnerabilities. User data, including task details, account information and payment details, are all stored and encrypted at rest. For more information on AWS security practices, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/security/.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Storage
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no