Beamery Grow

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Beamery will retain client data in accordance with the contracts between Beamery and Beamery's clients. In general, Beamery will retain key transactional data indefinitely, and retain user activity logs for at least two years.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Beamery will archive user activity data after two years using long-term storage (S3, etc). Beamery will remove user data in accordance with the contract between Beamery and Beamery's clients, and based on clients' requests.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Beamery will storage clients' data in Cloud databases, object storage, and cloud data warehouse. Beamery will encrypt all client data on rest and in transit.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, Snowflake
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no