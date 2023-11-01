Seismic Learning

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Seismic will retain customer data during the term identified within a customer's subscription services agreement. Please refer to the terms of your subscription services agreement with Seismic.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Seismic will retain customer data for 30-days following the termination of a customer's subscription services agreement unless an extended retention period is defined in the agreement. Within this time, customers may export customer content. After these 30 days (or the agreed period), Seismic will destroy all customer content.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored durably and securely using AWS. Full backups are run nightly and retained for 14 days. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.2) and at rest using AWS KMS for full-body encryption.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Storage
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no