IPVideoTalk

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data will not be disclosed to unauthorized personnel, either within the company or externally.
Data will be regularly reviewed and updated if found to be out of date.
Data access will be protected with strong complex passwords by
authorized personnel only and will never be shared.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data is backed up frequently following standard backup procedures.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data stored on physical media will be kept securely locked when not in used.
Data will only be stored on designated drives and servers and should only be uploaded to approved cloud computing services.
Servers containing personal data will be sited in a secure location,
away from general office space.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted in AWS
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no