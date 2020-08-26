Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Jeli shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Jeli will retain customer data for up to 60 days after contract end. After this retention period, Jeli will scrub customer data from our systems.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All confidential customer data processed by Jeli is encrypted in-transit, and encrypted at rest in AWS data centers. Any backups of customer data are also encrypted at rest. Access to confidential customer data is limited, logged, and audited regularly.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter