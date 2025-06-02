Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Hyperproof will retain customer data as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days after after a customer relationship is terminated or anytime when notified by a customer that data is to be removed.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When a customer relationship is terminated, customer data in Hyperproof is archived. Data is kept in an archival state as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days. At the end of this archival period the data is deleted by Hyperproof. Current and former customers may explicitly request data deletion by emailing privacy@hyperproof.io. Data deletion requests are processed immediately.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All Hyperproof data is stored encrypted at rest with backups kept for 30 days. Hyperproof will retain customer data as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days after after a customer relationship is terminated or anytime when notified by a customer that data is to be removed.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Microsoft Azure

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no