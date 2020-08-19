Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien The default retention setting for User Data is to keep everything for as long as the campaign and/or User account exists. However, users can request account and or data deletion upon request.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Upon user deletion, GrowSurf deletes User data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 7 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung User Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations within our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Should a major disaster occur we have well-tested backup and restoration procedures for recovery. All GrowSurf data is automatically backed up nightly.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Digital Ocean

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no