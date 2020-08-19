Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The default retention setting for User Data is to keep everything for as long as the campaign and/or User account exists. However, users can request account and or data deletion upon request.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon user deletion, GrowSurf deletes User data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 7 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
User Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations within our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Should a major disaster occur we have well-tested backup and restoration procedures for recovery. All GrowSurf data is automatically backed up nightly.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Digital Ocean
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no