DailyStory is a marketing automation and CRM solution used to bring process, consistency, and measurement to your digital marketing campaigns. The DailyStory app for Slack integrates with DailyStory's automation engine to post messages to your Slack channels. Messages also support personalization from standard and custom contact fields. For example, "Lisa just viewed the licensing and pricing page on the website" or "Mark just downloaded the 10 tips for better automation guide." Use the DailyStory app for Slack to keep your team updated on any important marketing and sales activity: * When a lead visits a particular page in your web site

* When a lead replies to a text message

* When a lead completes a form on your website

* When a lead reaches a certain number of points And these are just some of the options available!