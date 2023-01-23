DailyStory

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain data following US and EU data regulations. We store active customer data for 90 days after which the data is archived and deleted from the system.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We follow GDPR/CPPA and delete any account data after 60 days when the account deactivates.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We retain data following US and EU data regulations. Further more, all data is stored encrypted at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Vereinigtes Königreich
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted within Microsoft Azure
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no