BT Cloud Work

Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

BT aim to provide our products and services in a way that protects information and respects your request. Because of this, when you delete or change (or ask us to delete or change) your information from our systems, we might not do so straight away from our back-up systems or copies on our active servers. And we may need to keep some information to fulfil your request (for example, keeping your email address to make sure it’s not on our marketing list). Where we can, we’ll confirm any changes. For example, we’ll check a change of address against the Postal Address File, or we might ask you to confirm it. If we’ve asked for your permission to provide a service, you can withdraw that permission at any time. It’ll take us up to 30 days to do that. And it only applies to how we use your personal information in the future, not what we’ve done in the past (for example, if we’ve run a credit check at the start of your contract).