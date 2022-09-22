Café for Remote and Hybrid teams

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to contact@at.cafe
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Around provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to contact@at.cafe.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. We only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no