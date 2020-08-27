Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
IP2Location only keeps user ID as an identifier to reply to private message and send the query result. There are additional or sensitive fields being saved.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
IP2Location only keeps user ID as an identifier without any sensitive data and will remove when the app is uninstalled.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
IP2Location will store query log in a secured Amazon RDS storage. All queries related to the user will be removed when the app is uninstalled.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Amazon Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Service
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no