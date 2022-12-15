Visualping Website Change Alerts

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customers can choose the diff detection data retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists. Visualping sends change detection messages to Slack channels after the integration is established, and the content of the messages will be retained for 3 months by default. It can be extended to one year as per the customer's request.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Personal users can delete their own Visualping accounts. In the case of a business account, admin users can delete individual workspaces or their entire organization. While we process the deleting request, we may need to retain certain information for record-keeping purposes. Visualping will stop sending change detection messages on all impacted jobs. Furthermore, customers may contact Visualping if they wish their data to be erased, in which case a script will be run to anonymize all leftover data that belonged to the user or organization and to delete all payment information from our 3rd party payment providers.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is stored securely in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. Customer Data and our source code are backed up frequently. Access to the database is assigned to a limited set of Visualping employees based on their roles, and access is limited to the individuals who need it in order to respond to customer support and related requests. User passwords are not stored in clear anywhere, only their fingerprint is, making it impossible to leak passwords. Payment information is not stored by Visualping but only in Stripe and Paypal as our 3rd party payment providers.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
AWS RDS with recurring backup and read-replication
Diff detection assets: AWS multi-zone S3, then demoted to One Zone-IA after 30 days, then deleted after 90 days.
AWS CloudWatch and Honeycomb for operational data (90 days retention)
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no