Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Tall Order Technologies will retain data in accordance with our privacy policy. We do not retain any messages sent in your Slack workspace. If required, we will retain data as required by law.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Tall Order Technologies will remove Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy. Contact us at support@allybot.io to request your data is removed and your data will be removed without hesitation.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Tall Order Technologies will store Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy. Your data is stored on secure servers hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and we take the necessary security precautions to keep your data safe.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no