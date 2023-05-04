Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data retention policy and procedures are in place. We retain the Data for the complete contract period and once the contract is over the PII information is removed after 30 days. Encrypted backups are deleted after 1 year as part of the rolling backup process. Financial data are retained as per legal and financial statutory requirements.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Policy and procedures are in place to ensure data retention and removal process. We retain the Data for the complete contract period and once the contract is over the PII information is removed after 30 days. Encrypted backups are deleted after 1 year as part of the rolling backup process. Financial data are retained as per legal and financial statutory requirements.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We retain the Data for the complete contract period and once the contract is over the PII information is removed after 30 days. Encrypted backups are deleted after 1 year as part of the rolling backup process. Financial data are retained as per legal and financial statutory requirements. The overall process is governed as per ISO 27001:2013 certification standards.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Singapur
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no