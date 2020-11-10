Red Deer Connected Surveillance

Confidential and highly-sensitive data must be either encrypted whilst stored or secure storage is used to accommodate such data within Red Deer. Data encryption is a preferred way of storing data (over secure storage) and must use strong encryption algorithm without known weaknesses. Backup and Restore All backups and restores are performed in accordance with the Red Deer Backup Procedures and must follow the same encryption standards as the original copy of the data. All data that leaves the premises in the form of backup media is encrypted and can only be read with the necessary encryption key. Please see the relevant Secure Encryption Standard document and research external resources, such as

, for definition of strong encryption algorithm (AES256 is an example of a strong algorithm). Non-sensitive data (i.e. data which is not classified as confidential or restricted) can be stored in clear text format and managed using insecure storage within Red Deer. Redundant Storage Data must be stored in such a way that it can be accessed in the event of failure or user error with minimal disruption to Red Deer operations. Files/Data must be stored on technology that can deal with physical failure of one or more computer components; i.e. RAID Implementation, Cluster services, database replication, Distributed File Systems etc. As our preferred cloud services provider, Amazon offer a number of highly available storage solutions, such as Amazon S3 (object storage), Amazon Glacier (archival, including WORM archival) as well as Amazon EFS (block storage).