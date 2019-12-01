Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Good Thnx will retain Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy. Personal data that is collected and processed is not held or further used unless for reasons that are clearly stated and agreed to in advance to support data privacy.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Good Thnx will remove Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy. We provide users with a mechanism to request to delete, access, and transfer an individual’s data.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Good Thnx will store Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy. Personal data is collected for specified, explicit, and legitimate purposes and kept for no longer than necessary for the purposes of processing.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Google Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no