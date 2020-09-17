Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten

If you would like to request access, correction, transfer or deletion of your data, you must contact your Company or Admin. If you are the admin in CultureMonkey, use the option "Delete Employee (GDPR Encrypt)" from Employee edit page to delete the employee record. If you wish to remove the entire account data, you can write to legal@cutluremonkey.io.