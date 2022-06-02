Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We keep your personal information only for as long as we need to. This time period may depend on what we are using your information for, in accordance with our privacy policy. For example, if you have provided us with personal information as part of creating an account with us, we may retain this information for the duration your account exists on our system. If your personal information is no longer required for this purpose, we will delete it or make it anonymous by removing all details that identify you.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We keep your personal information only for as long as we need to. This time period may depend on what we are using your information for, in accordance with our privacy policy. For example, if you have provided us with personal information as part of creating an account with us, we may retain this information for the duration your account exists on our system. If your personal information is no longer required for this purpose, we will delete it or make it anonymous by removing all details that identify you.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We may disclose personal information to third-party service providers for the purpose of enabling them to provide their services, including (without limitation) IT service providers, data storage, hosting and server providers, analytics, error loggers, debt collectors, maintenance or problem-solving providers, marketing providers, professional advisors, and payment systems operators.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS