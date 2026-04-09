Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Until our contract with you has ended (or earlier if your account has been inactive for at least 12 months). You can end the contract as explained in our terms and conditions - https://doozy.live/terms
We may hold on to some (or all) of your information for longer (typically up to six years) if reasonably needed for legal, regulatory or tax reasons, deal with disputes, prevent fraud or abuse and/or enforce our terms and conditions.
We will keep your information which we use only for newsletters or other marketing until you tell us to stop sending you such messages.
We will generally keep automated browsing information for up to 26 months.
We will keep friend referral contact information that you supply us for up to 90 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We will remove any user data within 28 days of receiving a request for deletion. You can request your user data is deleted by getting in touch with gdpr@doozy.live
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data stored is encrypted, access is tightly controlled and regularly audited. Some data may be stored with our sub processors as outlined at doozy.live/privacy and doozy.live/subprocessors. Our data is also stored in compliance with GDPR.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Vereinigtes Königreich, Belgien
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Google Cloud Firestore and Realtime Database
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google Cloud
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Google Gemini via Google Cloud Vertex AI
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Doozy does not store prompts or AI outputs. Unsaved AI outputs are held in volatile memory for the duration of the session only and are not retained as persistent records.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Doozy uses a context isolation model. AI requests are processed as discrete events, and data from one customer is never accessible when processing requests for another customer.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
All AI processing and inference tasks are restricted to Google Cloud regions within the United Kingdom or the European Union.