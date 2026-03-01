Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Regarding the Slack connection, only two types of data are relevant: logging data and Slack connection data. Logging data is stored in AWS region Frankfurt and kept for 7 days. Connection data to the Slack channel are part of the notification channel data of the Smart Questions and Answers Confluence app and are kept in Confluence Cloud until the notification channel is deleted.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Logging data is automatically deleted after 7 days. Slack connection data is removed once a notification channel is deleted in Confluence Cloud.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We comply with GDPR requirements. With respect to the Slack integration, only two types of data are relevant. We keep logging data to help you in case of issues for 7 days. The connection data to your Slack channel are stored as part of your notification channel as long as you need don't delete the channel. The connection data is stored in your Confluence Cloud instance - we don't hold that data.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud based
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no