ServiceBot

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the app is not uninstalled. As soon as the app is uninstalled, the data is deleted.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We permit all customers, regardless of geographic location, to submit data deletion requests, as set forth in our Terms of Service (Link: https://www.freshworks.com/terms/supplemental-terms/) . Upon customer deletion, Freshworks deletes customer data from our production environments within 14 days of the account termination, and backups are deleted in 7 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is stored at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Indien, Australien, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Storage
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Azure Open AI provisioned models
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
No retention outside Freshservice
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Multi-tenancy and virtual isolation of every account.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Compliance via Azure Open AI