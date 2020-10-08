Community by Khoros (EU)

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Customer data is retained for the duration of the customer’s contract with Khoros, unless otherwise instructed by the customer. Once the contract ends, Khoros Support contacts the customer to offer the return of the data. Once the data has been returned or declined, the data is deleted. Deletion occurs within thirty (30) days with the following exceptions: (a) as otherwise required by applicable law; (b) data on backup systems or media is maintained for 90 days in order to maintain sound business continuity practices and then deleted; and (c) log files are maintained for up to twelve months for security reasons and then deleted. During and after the life of the contract Khoros can use aggregated and anonymized data for metrics and reporting purpose. This data does not include any personal information and does not include any information about the customer or the end user.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Once the contract is over, if the customer wishes to have a copy of its data, we securely provide the information to the customer for: (i) Khoros Community content, at one time and at no charge, in a machine-readable format, and at Khoros's option, either in a single data extraction or multiple data extractions; and (ii) all other Khoros Applications, customer may download the content itself in a comma separated value (.csv) format. Khoros may provide additional reasonable assistance for data extractions at Khoros’s standard Professional Services rates. The availability of Content for extraction or downloading from certain Applications may be limited to the most recent 24 months. The data is made available for 30 days from the contract expiration or termination, after which time it is deleted in accordance with the above "Data Retention" Section, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties. The active data bases are also dropped from the production servers as well after the data extraction is transferred to the customer. Once the media used for storage is retired it is scrubbed or destroyed using NIST SP 800-88 guidelines.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data Backup & Restoration Backups are encrypted using AES 256-bit information and are over written every ninety (90) days. Access to the backups is restricted to authorized individuals. Offsite backups are kept in a secure facility. Backups are made daily and weekly. We conduct backup restoration testing every six (6) months. Data Destruction Once the contract is over, if the customer wishes to have a copy of its data, we securely provide the information to the customer for: (i) Khoros Community content, at one time and at no charge, in a machine-readable format, and at Khoros's option, either in a single data extraction or multiple data extractions; and (ii) all other Khoros Applications, customer may download the content itself in a comma separated value (.csv) format. Khoros may provide additional reasonable assistance for data extractions at Khoros’s standard Professional Services rates. The availability of Content for extraction or downloading from certain Applications may be limited to the most recent 24 months. The data is made available for 30 days from the contract expiration or termination, after which time it is deleted in accordance with the above "Data Retention" Section, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties. The active data bases are also dropped from the production servers as well after the data extraction is transferred to the customer. Once the media used for storage is retired it is scrubbed or destroyed using NIST SP 800-88 guidelines.