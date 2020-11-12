Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We only store the meta data from the DevOps tools which is being passed via Slack for 3 months and then data will be removed from the servers.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Any data more than 90 days will be removed from the servers.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
By Default all the datas will be stored for 90 days and If customer requires more than 90 days, they will work with Opsera to increase storage policy.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
We host our product in AWS, GCP
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no