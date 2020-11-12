Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We only store the meta data from the DevOps tools which is being passed via Slack for 3 months and then data will be removed from the servers.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Any data more than 90 days will be removed from the servers.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung By Default all the datas will be stored for 90 days and If customer requires more than 90 days, they will work with Opsera to increase storage policy.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting We host our product in AWS, GCP

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS