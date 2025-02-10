All tasks, projects, contacts data in SmartTask is archived until the time customer triggers a deletion. Customer can on request or manually delete all their data from the system at any point in time. In case of deletion request, SmartTask may take upto 15 days to remove all the data present on our servers.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

Your use of the Service will involve you uploading or entering various content into the Service; including but not limited to: tasks, organization / group / project names, attachments and conversations (“Content”). You control how your Content is shared with others via your settings on the Service. Please note, critical information like tasks is Data masked encrypted. SmartTask may access your Content for the purposes of (i) maintaining, providing the Service; (ii) for associated support; (iii) as reasonably necessary to allow SmartTask to comply with or avoid violation of applicable law or regulation; or (iv) to comply with a valid legal subpoena or request that meets the requirements of our Law Enforcement Agencies.