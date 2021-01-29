Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The Practical Developer will retain the data collected from your Slack workspace for as long as your account remains active. This data includes user's full names, emails, and Slack usernames. We also store the name of your organization, and its enterprise and team's Slack identifiers.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
When you delete your Quboo account, we'll permanently delete all the data we collected within a period of 48h.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All computers and servers used for the storage of data are protected with passwords. We use strong passwords for all our accounts and follow best practices when storing them.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no