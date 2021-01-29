Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien The Practical Developer will retain the data collected from your Slack workspace for as long as your account remains active. This data includes user's full names, emails, and Slack usernames. We also store the name of your organization, and its enterprise and team's Slack identifiers.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When you delete your Quboo account, we'll permanently delete all the data we collected within a period of 48h.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All computers and servers used for the storage of data are protected with passwords. We use strong passwords for all our accounts and follow best practices when storing them.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS