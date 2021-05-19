Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Data will be stored for as long as RecognitionNow needs it to enable your continued use. The services that support RecognitionNow will purge the data when it's no longer needed. From that point in time, the data will be available in backups of the database for 35 days. After that it's well and truly gone. Data that RecognitionNow publishes will be retained in its original form for approximately one week, then it will be purged. However a copy of that data, scrubbed of all personally identifiable information will be retained indefinitely.