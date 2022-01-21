Education gamified: Incentives beyond grades Increase engagement and manage your course in Slack. Use gamification and peer recognition to keep students engaged and connected. Easy-to-use tools streamline course management and allow you to stay focused on educating.

Key features :bar_chart: Polls: Solicit feedback from your students and reward for participating

:crossed_swords: Debates: Kick off discussions and let students compete

:bulb: Questions: Track student questions and let the class pick the best answers

:mega: Announcements: Schedule announcements and reward for acknowledging

:writing_hand: Assignments: Instructor and peer reviewed assignments

:fire: Peer recognition: Students reward each other's contributions

:owl: Levels: Achievement levels encourage participation

:shopping_bags: Store: Redeem points for study guides, bonus points, endorsements, or anything else you dream up. Manage your course

• Real time dashboards and analytics

• Roles for instructors and students

• Import and export data to integrate with your LMS Optimized for higher education and business