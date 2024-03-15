Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien incident.io will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We retain data for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it was processed.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten incident.io will retain and remove data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We store data for as long as is necessary, and will remove data on request within 30 days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung incident.io will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Belgien

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google Cloud

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://incident.io/data-processing-agreement

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) GPT4o (OpenAI), Sonnet and Haiku (Anthropic)

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM Our sub-processors store as little data as possible to provide their services. When storing data is required, for example for token caching to improve performance, it is retained for a maximum period of 1 hour.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung The majority of our AI features do not use trained models. If we ever train a model on customer data, the resulting model will only be used to service requests for that customer, and is subject to the same handling requirements as any other customer data.