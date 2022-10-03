Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Catalog Data (items and folders) are retained as long as a company is not deleted on the Sortly system. Transaction audit information is kept for one year, though can be longer for Enterprise accounts as requested.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Our database is backed up every hour and retained for 35 days. When a company is deleted, all data is removed from our system, though is still available in backups for 35 days until the last backup made while that company was active is expunged.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is stored in an RDS instance on AWS and encrypted at rest. We do not ask for PII beyond a voluntarily submitted email address, name, and company name.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Sortly is hosted on AWS using Elastic Container Service, and leverages OpenSearch as a search index and Redis for queuing, both hosted by Amazon.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS