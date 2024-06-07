Customer data may be retained as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 3 days. After this period, the account and related data will be removed. Customers that wish to voluntarily close their account should download their data manually prior to closing their account.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten

If a customer wishes to have their data removed from a closed account sooner than our standard 3-day retention period, an authorized account user can contact us and make the request. The data will be removed within 24 hours of receiving the request. If a customer account is involuntarily suspended, then there is a 14-day grace period during which the account will be inaccessible but can be reopened if the customer meets their payment obligations and resolves any terms of service violations. If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be available for their use. After 7 days, the suspended account will be closed and the data will enter the “expired” state. It will be permanently removed 3 days thereafter (except when required by law to retain).